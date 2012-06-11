FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle and hogs seen mixed as equities gain on Spain
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 11, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle and hogs seen mixed as equities gain on Spain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures drew mixed opening calls
Monday with support from stronger equities in response to a euro zone rescue
package over the weekend for Spain's troubled banks.	
    * Last week's higher cash cattle prices may attract buyers while lower
wholesale beef values could motivate sellers.	
    * "The stock market is up on Spain but it may be hard to stay afloat because
the rest of Europe's financial problems are still unresolved," a CME live cattle
trader said.	
    * "For our part, June cattle futures are at a discount and can't catch up to
cash," he said.	
    * Hog futures may open mixed after Friday's cash hog price plunge versus
higher wholesale pork values.	
    *         	
    LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb.	
    * Traders wait for feedlots to count the number of cattle available for sale
this week.	
    * Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas last week sold $1 per cwt higher at $122
per cwt. Live-basis cattle in Nebraska moved $1 to $2 higher at $123 to $124.	
    * "Packers didn't buy a lot of cattle last week at higher prices," an
analyst said.	
    * "Although beef prices took a step back Friday, I don't think they're done
yet because of tight beef supplies this summer," he said.	
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Friday estimated wholesale choice
beef at $196.94 per cwt, down 48 cents from Thursday. Select cuts fell $1.66 to
$182.65 on sales volume of 194 carloads.	
    * Profitable packer margins offer support for cash cattle prices.	
    * HedgersEdge.com estimated the beef packer margin for Friday at a positive
$24.50 per head, compared with a positive $35.60 a week ago.    	
    * However, there is more beef available as cattle enter packing plants
heavier than a year ago.	
    * USDA's weekly meat production data estimated last week's dressed cattle
weight at 780 pounds versus 767 pounds a year ago.	
    	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.	
    * Futures are seen tracking live cattle futures activity.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - Called 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300 cent lower.	
    * Retailers continued to buy fresh pork for grilling and Father's Day
promotions.	
    * Packers slashed cash hog prices and slaughter rates in an effort to
recover lost margins.	
    * Spot June futures remained at a premium compared with CME's lean hog index
at 89.12 cents. The spot month expires on June 14.	
    * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price Friday at $84.80 per cwt,
up 94 cents led by pork belly prices that surged $7.	
    * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely
watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday tumbled $3.59 cents per cwt to
$88.53.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.