CME cattle firm with beef quotes, equities rebound
June 12, 2012

CME cattle firm with beef quotes, equities rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures firmed early Tuesday following
higher wholesale beef prices and as equities edged up despite lingering euro
zone debt crisis worries.	
    * Short-covering and June live cattle future's discount to recent cash
cattle prices provided added support.	
    * Cattle futures traders disregarded corn market weakness in response to
USDA's grain report. 	
    * "It's a ho-hum report because the data was collected before word about
crop stress from dryness in the U.S. entered the picture," a CME live cattle
trader said.	
   * Hog futures inched upward on strong cash hog and wholesale pork prices.	
 	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was up 0.200 cent to
119.700 cents per lb, with August up 0.325 cent at 120.625 cents.	
    * While waiting for cash cattle to change hands, investors contend June live
cattle remains underpriced compared with last week's $122 to $124 per cwt cash
sales.	
    * Market bulls are anticipating packers to pay at least steady prices for
cattle based on their profitable margins and wholesale beef's solid performance.	
    * USDA late Monday estimated wholesale choice beef at $197.69 per cwt, up 75
cents from Friday. Select cuts jumped $1.01 to $183.66.	
    * Bearish traders argue nearly 26,000 more cattle up for sale this week
could pressure cash prices.	
	
     FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.125 cent at 160.375 cents per lb
with September up 0.050 cent to 161.475 cents.       	
    * Futures drew support from modest live cattle market advances.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.025 cent at 93.350 cents per lb, with July
 up 0.125 cent at 93.800 cents.             	
    * Pork processors paid up for hogs due to tight supplies.	
    * Fewer hogs helped push up wholesale pork prices and stimulate retail pork
buying interest.	
    * Late Monday's cash hog price in the closely watched Iowa/southern
Minnesota market rose $2.66 per cwt to $91.52, said USDA.	
    * The government's average cash pork price late Monday climbed $2.59 per cwt
from Friday to $87.39.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

