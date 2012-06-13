FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle and hogs sag as economic data drop equities
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 13, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

CME cattle and hogs sag as economic data drop equities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures sagged early Wednesday
as investors in both markets watched as the stock market slumped.	
    * Wall Street took a step back following disappointing retail sales and
producer price data.	
    * Live cattle futures traders remained cautious while waiting for cash
cattle to change hands.	
    * Hog futures slipped on sentiment cash hog and wholesale pork prices may
top out soon.	
     	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was down 0.600 cent
to 118.950 cents per lb, with August down 0.575 cent at 119.725 cents.	
    * There were no reported packer bids for cash cattle or prices from
feedlots.	
    * Bullish futures traders expect a steady cash trade given profitable packer
margins and solid beef demand at current price levels.	
    * Market bears anticipate lower cash returns based on more cattle for sale
this week along with a seasonal increase in cattle numbers.	
    * USDA late Monday estimated wholesale choice beef at $197.48 per cwt, down
21 cents from Friday. Select cuts fell $1.44 to $182.22.	
	
     FEEDER CATTLE - August was down 0.450 cent at 160.700 cents per lb
with September down 0.450 cent to 161.775 cents.       	
    * Futures were pressured by profit taking and weaker live cattle market.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.150 cent at 93.375 cents per lb, with
July down 0.300 cent at 92.500 cents.             	
    * Investors were concerned processors would soon lower cash hog bids and
further reduce slaughter rates to recover lost margins.	
    * Some view heavier year-over-year hog weights as evidence the recent flow
of hogs to market continued without significant interruptions.	
    * The government's weekly hog weight data for Iowa/southern Minnesota showed
hogs last week averaged 274.4 pounds, compared with 274.9 the week before and
268.6 pounds last year.	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.