CME cattle slightly higher in mild rebound, hogs up
June 14, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle slightly higher in mild rebound, hogs up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures were slightly higher
early on Thursday in a mild rebound from Wednesday's sell-off, underpinned by
strong beef demand and as the stock market moved into positive territory,
traders said.	
    * Hog futures moved higher along with stronger cash hog and wholesale pork
prices.	
     	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT), June was up 0.225 cent to
117.350 cents per lb, with August up 0.275 cent at 118.250 cents.	
    * Traders cited solid wholesale beef demand at current price levels.
 	
    * Gains were limited by Kansas cash cattle trading $3 to $4 lower on
Wednesday at $118 to $119 per cwt. Traders were waiting for price direction from
further trades, likely on Friday.	
    * "Cash typically go down this time of year so yesterday's (Wednesday) trade
was no shocker," a CME cattle trader said.	
    * He said feedlots are holding out for higher bids because of profitable
beef packer margins. 	
    * U.S. beef exports continued to lag due to tight cattle supplies that
continue to drive up beef prices, an analyst said. 	
    	
     FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.500 cent at 158.850 cents per lb
with September up 0.550 cent to 160.050 cents.       	
    * Futures moved up on short-covering and live cattle market advances.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.250 cent at 94.250 cents per lb, with July
 up 0.400 cent at 94.350 cents.             	
    * Tight hog supplies forced packers to raise bids for cash hogs.
 	
    * Some processors cut slaughter rates to improve margins. 	
    * Reduced hog kills resulted in less pork being available, which helped lift
wholesale pork prices.  	
    * Spot June hog futures are at a premium to CME's lean hog index at 92.06
cents per lb. The contract expires today at noon Thursday.	
    * 	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

