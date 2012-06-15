FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle mixed, firm beef supportive; hogs drop
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 15, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle mixed, firm beef supportive; hogs drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - CME live cattle traded narrowly mixed early on Friday,
supported by firmer wholesale beef prices and as traders evened up positions
before the weekend.	
    * Hog futures fell on profit taking and sentiment the market is overbought.	
     	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:10 a.m. CDT (1310 GMT), June was up 0.075 cent to
116.425 cents per lb, with August down 0.050 cent at 116.975 cents.	
    * Wholesale choice beef prices inched up on demand from grocers for
post-Father's Day grilling. 	
    * Some short-covering is likely after futures fell sharply two days in a row
this week, an analyst said.	
    * Gains limited by a seasonal increase in supplies, which could further
pressure cash prices.	
    * Cash cattle in the Plains this week traded mostly $3 to $4 per cwt lower
than week at $118 to $119.	
    	
     FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.250 cent at 156.450 cents per lb
with September up 0.150 cent to 157.650 cents.       	
    * Futures higher on short-covering and tight feeder cattle supplies.	
 	
    LEAN HOGS - July was down 0.625 cent at 93.900 cents per lb, with
August down 0.575 cent at 92.425 cents.             	
    * Profit-taking ahead of the weekend despite higher cash hog and wholesale
pork prices weigh on market.	
    * Packers raised bids for hogs that are in short supply. 	
    * Processors curbed slaughter pace to improve margins, which are in the red
currently. 	
    * Wholesale pork prices higher on tight supplies after packers cut slaughter
rates to improve margins. 	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.