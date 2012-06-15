CME cattle mixed, firm beef supportive; hogs drop

June 15 (Reuters) - CME live cattle traded narrowly mixed early on Friday, supported by firmer wholesale beef prices and as traders evened up positions before the weekend. * Hog futures fell on profit taking and sentiment the market is overbought. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:10 a.m. CDT (1310 GMT), June was up 0.075 cent to 116.425 cents per lb, with August down 0.050 cent at 116.975 cents. * Wholesale choice beef prices inched up on demand from grocers for post-Father's Day grilling. * Some short-covering is likely after futures fell sharply two days in a row this week, an analyst said. * Gains limited by a seasonal increase in supplies, which could further pressure cash prices. * Cash cattle in the Plains this week traded mostly $3 to $4 per cwt lower than week at $118 to $119. FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.250 cent at 156.450 cents per lb with September up 0.150 cent to 157.650 cents. * Futures higher on short-covering and tight feeder cattle supplies. LEAN HOGS - July was down 0.625 cent at 93.900 cents per lb, with August down 0.575 cent at 92.425 cents. * Profit-taking ahead of the weekend despite higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices weigh on market. * Packers raised bids for hogs that are in short supply. * Processors curbed slaughter pace to improve margins, which are in the red currently. * Wholesale pork prices higher on tight supplies after packers cut slaughter rates to improve margins. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)