CME cattle seen mixed as equities wilt on Spain; hogs up

June 18 (Reuters) - CME live cattle drew mixed calls on Monday as short-covering after sharp losses last week was seen as supportive even as mounting concern about Spain's economic health offset enthusiasm of Greece electing a pro-bailout party. * CME cattle investors worry global economic instability could hurt U.S. and export beef demand. * A firm hog futures open is expected following higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices. LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb. * Traders await this week's cash cattle trade. Cash last week brought mostly $118 to $119 per cwt, down $3 to $4 compared with the week before. * Although margins remain profitable, packers may again resist raising cash bids due to expectations for a seasonal increase in cattle supplies. * HedgersEdge.com estimated the average beef packer margin on Friday at positive $22.75 per head, compared with a positive $25.50 a week ago. * Retailers could balk at booking large quantities of beef at current prices. * The government estimated wholesale choice beef Friday at $198 per cwt, down 17 cents from Thursday. Select fell 85 cents to $181.11. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb. * Futures are seen taking direction from the live cattle market. LEAN HOGS - Called 0.010 cent to 0.300 cent per lb higher. * Packers were forced to pay up for hogs as hot weather blanketed the Midwest, slowing marketings. * Retailers purchased pork that is in short supply after packers cut slaughters to recoup lost margins. * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price late Friday at $94.12 per cwt, up $2.54. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday evening was $3.74 per cwt higher at $100.09. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)