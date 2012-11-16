US cattle placements fall to 16-year low in October

* October cattle placements fall 13 pct, smallest since 1996

* Nov on-feed down 5 pct yr-over-yr, 2.3 pct above forecasts

* Marketings up 3 pct from yr ago, nearly inline with estimate

* Report called neutral to mildly supportive for cattle futures on Monday

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO Nov 16 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in feed lots for fattening fell 13 percent in October to the smallest in 16 years for the month, a government report said on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s cattle-on-feed report showed the number of cattle arriving at feed lots in October at 2.180 million head, falling for a fifth straight month.

The 13 percent fall from a year earlier puts October placements at the smallest for the month since the USDA began the data series in 1996. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected a 12.6 percent drop in placements.

September placements fell 19 percent to its lowest on record for that month.

The government put supply of cattle in feedlots on Nov. 1 at 11.254 million head, or 95 percent of the year-ago total, versus expectations for 94.7 percent.

And, USDA said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, in October was u p 3 percent from a year earlier, to 1.837 million head versus expectations of a 2.5 percent increase.

Analysts viewed Friday’s cattle report as neutral to mildly supportive for Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle on Monday.