CME live cattle expected to be mixed after USDA report
#Financials
November 19, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

CME live cattle expected to be mixed after USDA report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are expected to
open narrowly mixed on bearish spreading in response to last
Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly cattle-on-feed
report, analysts and traders said.
    * The data showed placements fell 13 percent in October to
the smallest for the month in 16 years. 
    * Although the report's results were almost inline with
expectations, it confirms the trend for tighter cattle supplies
ahead which should help bear spreads, a trader said.
    * Stock market advances, an indicator of consumer confidence
and meat demand, could limit potential December live cattle
futures declines, he said.
    * Higher cash hog and wholesale pork values are seen
supporting CME hogs.
                     
    LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 to up 0.200 cent per lb.
    * Traders will likely factor in last week's mostly $125 to
$126 cash cattle trade, which was generally steady with the week
before, an analyst said.
    * Packers curbed cash spending in order to recoup lost
margins and lift wholesale beef prices. 
    * They also bought fewer cattle for this week that will be
shortened by at least one day due to the Thanksgiving day
holiday on Nov. 22.
    * Packers last week processed 629,000 head of cattle, which
was down 0.3 percent from the week before and 1.6 percent below
a year ago for the same prior, said USDA.
    * The government put total beef production last week at
499.9 million lbs, down 0.5 percent from the previous week and
up 1.8 percent from a year earlier.
            
    FEEDER CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.
    * Futures may draw support from possible deferred-month live
cattle gains while pressured by firm corn prices.

    LEAN HOGS - Seen steady to up 0.300 cent per lb.
    * Some packers raised bids for cash hogs last Friday to top
off supplies before the weekend and as wholesale pork prices
turned higher, a trader said.
    * But, cash bids could again weaken in the near term as
ample supplies exceed demand for hogs during the
holiday-shortened workweek, he said.
    * Also, December future's may attract fewer buyers because
of its slight premium to CME's lean hog index at 79.97. On
Friday December futures closed at 80.325 cents.
    * Government data showed packers last week processed 2.366
million hogs, up 0.2 percent from the week before and down 0.1
percent from a year ago for the same period.
    * Pork production last week was up 0.4 percent from the
previous week and 1.9 percent below the year earlier.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
