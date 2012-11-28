CME live cattle weaken as "fiscal cliff" worries persist

Nov 28 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures traded weaker on Wednesday, weighed by investor worries as talks in Washington to resolve the "fiscal cliff" hangs over commodity and financial markets, traders and analysts said. * "People are still nervous about what's going on in Washington and are not willing to put on any big positions either way," a trader said. * Hog futures advanced with higher cash hog and wholesale pork values. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CST (1445 GMT), December was at 128.175 cents, down 0.175 cent per lb. February slipped 0.225 cent to 132.100 cents. * Futures traders await this week's cash cattle trade, which some expect could be about steady with last week's $128 per cwt sales. * A packer on Monday bought a light number of cattle in Texas at $128, but lowered bids to $124 soon after. Sellers priced their animals at $130. * "Whenever you get bids that early in the week, it tells me packers need cattle," an analyst said. * There were no other bids or asking reported elsewhere in the U.S. Plains. * Futures traders had a mixed reaction to wholesale beef prices that fell late Tuesday after being quoted higher earlier in the day. * Beef demand is picking up on the East Coast after Hurricane Sandy, but some grocers are resisting prices at current levels, an analyst said. FEEDER CATTLE - January was off 0.525 cent per lb at 146.400 cents, and March was at 149.250 cents, down 0.650 cent. * Futures followed weakness in the live cattle market. LEAN HOGS - December rose 0.650 cent per lb to 83.025 cents. February was 0.500 cent higher at 87.225 cents. * Packers raised bids for cash hogs because of their profitable margins, an analyst said. They are also booking supplies to satisfy the rest of this week's slaughter schedule, he said. * Processors also spent more for hogs while trying to keep pace with Tuesday's bounce in the wholesale pork price or cutout. * "It appears some of the pork items in the cutout that were priced higher are used for grinding, a sign that fast-food restaurants may be getting ready to feature specific menu items in December," the analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)