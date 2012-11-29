FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle dip with beef exports, cash uncertainty
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

CME live cattle dip with beef exports, cash uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures slipped on
Thursday following disappointing U.S. beef export data and
uncertainty about cash cattle prices for this week, analysts and
traders said.
    * U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed beef exports
last week at a net 11,800 tonnes, mostly for South Korea. That
was down 23 percent from the previous week and down 22 percent
from the prior four-week average. 
    * "The export number was not good news and I don't have a
clue about what cash is going to do this week," a trader said.
    * Hog futures extended advances after cash hog and wholesale
pork prices moved higher.
                             
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CST (1435 GMT), December 
was at 127.600 cents per lb, down 0.225 cent. February 
slipped 0.100 cent to 131.550 cents.
    * Market bulls expect cash cattle to trade about steady with
last week at $128 per cwt, underpinned by tight supplies in
parts of the Plains and improved wholesale beef demand.
    * Others see packers focusing more on realigning their poor
margins by cutting kills.
    * Cash bids in Texas stood at $124 per cwt against $128
asking prices. There were no bids and asking prices reported 
elsewhere in the U.S. Plains.
                    
    FEEDER CATTLE - January was up 0.175 cent to 146.250
cents per lb, and March was at 149.100 cents, down 0.200
cent.
    * January futures drew support from higher prices for cash
feeder cattle in the most-watched Oklahoma City market. The weak
live cattle market pressured March.
    
    LEAN HOGS - December rose 0.600 cent to 84.425 cents
per lb. February was 0.350 cent higher at 87.925 cents.
    * While buying hogs for this week's slaughter, packers again
raised cash hog bids due to profitable margins, an analyst said.
    * Processors were also motivated by higher wholesale pork
values as grocers and fast-food restaurants gear up to feature 
pork-related products during December, he said.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by John
Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.