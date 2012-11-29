CME live cattle dip with beef exports, cash uncertainty

Nov 29 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures slipped on Thursday following disappointing U.S. beef export data and uncertainty about cash cattle prices for this week, analysts and traders said. * U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed beef exports last week at a net 11,800 tonnes, mostly for South Korea. That was down 23 percent from the previous week and down 22 percent from the prior four-week average. * "The export number was not good news and I don't have a clue about what cash is going to do this week," a trader said. * Hog futures extended advances after cash hog and wholesale pork prices moved higher. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CST (1435 GMT), December was at 127.600 cents per lb, down 0.225 cent. February slipped 0.100 cent to 131.550 cents. * Market bulls expect cash cattle to trade about steady with last week at $128 per cwt, underpinned by tight supplies in parts of the Plains and improved wholesale beef demand. * Others see packers focusing more on realigning their poor margins by cutting kills. * Cash bids in Texas stood at $124 per cwt against $128 asking prices. There were no bids and asking prices reported elsewhere in the U.S. Plains. FEEDER CATTLE - January was up 0.175 cent to 146.250 cents per lb, and March was at 149.100 cents, down 0.200 cent. * January futures drew support from higher prices for cash feeder cattle in the most-watched Oklahoma City market. The weak live cattle market pressured March. LEAN HOGS - December rose 0.600 cent to 84.425 cents per lb. February was 0.350 cent higher at 87.925 cents. * While buying hogs for this week's slaughter, packers again raised cash hog bids due to profitable margins, an analyst said. * Processors were also motivated by higher wholesale pork values as grocers and fast-food restaurants gear up to feature pork-related products during December, he said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by John Wallace)