CME live cattle weaken on profit-taking, cash caution
November 30, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

CME live cattle weaken on profit-taking, cash caution

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures turned weaker on
Friday, weighed by profit-taking and caution as investors await
cash cattle sales for this week, traders and analysts said.
    * Hog futures firmed with higher cash hog prices that
stirred short-covering.
    * CME livestock futures may be in for a choppy session as
investors square positions on the last trading day of the month,
a trader said.

    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT), December 
was at 127.900 cents per lb, down 0.300 cent. February 
slipped 0.300 cent to 131.800 cents.
    * Bullish futures traders are anticipating a $128 per cwt
cash cattle trade, steady with last week, amid tight supplies.
    * Market bears see packers curbing cash spending by cutting
slaughter rates and relying on contracted cattle to improve
their margins.    
    * Cash bids in U.S. Plains stood at $124 per cwt against
$128 to $130 asking prices, feedlot sources said.
    * Aside from Monday's light cash sale in Texas at $128, and
about 3,000 dressed-basis cattle in Nebraska at $202 on
Thursday, negotiations between packers and feedlots have been
unusually quiet.
    * Packers want delivery of cattle two to three weeks from
now, suggesting they are determined to find a way to make money
processing cattle, an analyst said.
    * HedgersEdge.com put the average beef packer margin for
Thursday at a negative $76.70 per head, compared with a negative
$70.45 on Wednesday.    
                    
    FEEDER CATTLE - January was 0.175 cent per lb higher
at 146.925 cents per lb, and March was at 149.600 cents,
up 0.050 cent.
    * Futures advanced on tight feed cattle supply sentiment and
weak corn prices, easing feed input costs.
    
    LEAN HOGS - December gained 0.300 cent to 84.000
cents per lb. February was up 0.025 cent at 87.150
cents.
    * While buying hogs for next week, packers raised cash hog
bids due to profitable margins and tight supplies, a trader
said.
    * But profit-taking and futures' premium to CME's lean hog
index at 79.42 cents could limit market advances or land some
months in negative territory, he said.
    * CME hogs have a relative strength index (RSI)
reading of 73.07. An RSI over 70 is considered technically
overbought, exposing the market to a downward correction.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

