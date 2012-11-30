CME live cattle weaken on profit-taking, cash caution

Nov 30 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures turned weaker on Friday, weighed by profit-taking and caution as investors await cash cattle sales for this week, traders and analysts said. * Hog futures firmed with higher cash hog prices that stirred short-covering. * CME livestock futures may be in for a choppy session as investors square positions on the last trading day of the month, a trader said. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT), December was at 127.900 cents per lb, down 0.300 cent. February slipped 0.300 cent to 131.800 cents. * Bullish futures traders are anticipating a $128 per cwt cash cattle trade, steady with last week, amid tight supplies. * Market bears see packers curbing cash spending by cutting slaughter rates and relying on contracted cattle to improve their margins. * Cash bids in U.S. Plains stood at $124 per cwt against $128 to $130 asking prices, feedlot sources said. * Aside from Monday's light cash sale in Texas at $128, and about 3,000 dressed-basis cattle in Nebraska at $202 on Thursday, negotiations between packers and feedlots have been unusually quiet. * Packers want delivery of cattle two to three weeks from now, suggesting they are determined to find a way to make money processing cattle, an analyst said. * HedgersEdge.com put the average beef packer margin for Thursday at a negative $76.70 per head, compared with a negative $70.45 on Wednesday. FEEDER CATTLE - January was 0.175 cent per lb higher at 146.925 cents per lb, and March was at 149.600 cents, up 0.050 cent. * Futures advanced on tight feed cattle supply sentiment and weak corn prices, easing feed input costs. LEAN HOGS - December gained 0.300 cent to 84.000 cents per lb. February was up 0.025 cent at 87.150 cents. * While buying hogs for next week, packers raised cash hog bids due to profitable margins and tight supplies, a trader said. * But profit-taking and futures' premium to CME's lean hog index at 79.42 cents could limit market advances or land some months in negative territory, he said. * CME hogs have a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 73.07. An RSI over 70 is considered technically overbought, exposing the market to a downward correction. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)