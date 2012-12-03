FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME live cattle expected to be weak with cash prices
December 3, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

CME live cattle expected to be weak with cash prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are expected to
open weaker on Monday following lower cash cattle and wholesale
beef prices Friday, analysts and traders said.
    * A firmer hog futures open is anticipated in response to
Friday's cash hog and wholesale pork price gains.
                     
    LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 to 0.300 cent per lb.
    * Futures traders look to factor in Friday's mostly $125 to
$126 per cwt cash cattle trade, which was down $2 to $3 from the
week before, an analyst said.
    * Packers bought a small number of cattle at lower prices,
and reduced slaughter rates, to recoup lost margins and help
pull up wholesale beef values, he said.
    * The wholesale price for choice beef on Friday was $195.03
per cwt, $1 lower than Thursday, and select cuts dropped 70
cents to $174.20, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
    * Packers last week processed 635,000 head of cattle, down
3.8 percent from a year earlier, the USDA said.
    * The government put total beef production last week at
502.8 million lbs, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier.
            
    FEEDER CATTLE - Called down 0.300 to 0.500 cent per lb.
    * Futures may be pressured by potential live cattle market
weakness and higher corn prices, reducing feedlot demand for
younger cattle.

    LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.300 to 0.500 cent per lb higher.
    * Packers raised bids for cash hogs due to profitable
margins and higher prices for pork at retail, led by strong ham
demand, an analyst said.
    * The average hog price in the most-watched Iowa/Minnesota
hog market on Friday was $82.92 per cwt, $2.45 higher than
Thursday, according to USDA.    
    * The wholesale price for pork on Friday was up 59 cents per
cwt from Thursday to $84.78, said USDA.    
    * Traders also cited tight hog supplies based on the decline
in hog weights compared with a year ago, indicating that
producers may be current in marketing their animals.
    * Government data showed hog weights nationally last week at
276 lbs, down 4 lbs from a year earlier.
    * USDA reported last week's pork production at 492.4 million
lbs, down 0.5 percent from the same period a year ago.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by John
Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
