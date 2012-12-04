FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME live cattle weaken by cash expectations, hogs firmer
#Financials
December 4, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

CME live cattle weaken by cash expectations, hogs firmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures turned weaker on
Tuesday, weighed by expectations for steady-to-lower prices for
cattle in the cash market this week, traders and analysts said.
    * Hog futures firmed with higher cash hog and wholesale pork
prices that prompted short-covering.

    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT), December 
was at 126.625 cents per lb, down 0.375 cent. February 
slipped 0.225 cent to 130.550 cents.
    * Packers may again try to keep a lid on cash prices, and
reduce slaughter rates, to realign their margins and help
support wholesale beef values, a trader said.
    * Also more cattle are up for sale than a week ago which
could prove challenging for cash prices, he said.
    * There were no cash bids or asking prices reported. Cash
cattle last week moved at $125 to $126 per cwt, down $2 to $3
from the week before.
                    
    FEEDER CATTLE - January was 0.325 cent per lb lower
at 145.275 cents per lb, and March was at 147.800 cents,
down 0.425 cent.
    * Futures followed the weaker live cattle market.
    
    LEAN HOGS - December rose 0.550 cent to 84.475 cents
per lb. February was up 0.225 cent to 85.900
cents.
    * Packers raised cash hog bids due to strong wholesale pork
values and to fulfill this week's slaughter schedule, a trader
said.
    * But, cash prices may turn lower soon as packers focus on
protecting their margins that recently turned negative, he said.


 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

