CME live cattle weaken by cash expectations, hogs firmer

Dec 4 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures turned weaker on Tuesday, weighed by expectations for steady-to-lower prices for cattle in the cash market this week, traders and analysts said. * Hog futures firmed with higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices that prompted short-covering. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT), December was at 126.625 cents per lb, down 0.375 cent. February slipped 0.225 cent to 130.550 cents. * Packers may again try to keep a lid on cash prices, and reduce slaughter rates, to realign their margins and help support wholesale beef values, a trader said. * Also more cattle are up for sale than a week ago which could prove challenging for cash prices, he said. * There were no cash bids or asking prices reported. Cash cattle last week moved at $125 to $126 per cwt, down $2 to $3 from the week before. FEEDER CATTLE - January was 0.325 cent per lb lower at 145.275 cents per lb, and March was at 147.800 cents, down 0.425 cent. * Futures followed the weaker live cattle market. LEAN HOGS - December rose 0.550 cent to 84.475 cents per lb. February was up 0.225 cent to 85.900 cents. * Packers raised cash hog bids due to strong wholesale pork values and to fulfill this week's slaughter schedule, a trader said. * But, cash prices may turn lower soon as packers focus on protecting their margins that recently turned negative, he said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)