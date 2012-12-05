CME live cattle rise on short-covering, await cash trade

Dec 5 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures rose on Wednesday with help from short-covering while investors await this week's cash cattle sales, traders and analysts said. * Hog futures moved up as cash hog and wholesale pork prices trended higher. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:33 a.m. CST (1433 GMT), December was at 126.225 cents per lb, up 0.100 cent. February gained 0.275 cent to 130.425 cents. * Futures traders expect cash cattle to fetch around $125 per cwt, steady to down $1 from last week, as packers focus on improving their margins. * Cash cattle prices may be further pressured by significantly more animals for sale after packers bought sparingly in recent weeks while relying on ample inventories. * Spotty cash bids surfaced in Kansas at $123 against isolated asking prices of $126, feedlot sources said. There were no cash bids or asking prices reported elsewhere in the Plains. FEEDER CATTLE - January was 0.625 cent per lb higher at 146.125 cents per lb, and March was at 148.850 cents, up 0.575 cent. * Futures drew support from the firmer live cattle market. LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.075 cent at 84.525 cents per lb. February was 0.350 cent higher at 85.875 cents. * Packers raised cash hog bids for a 10th straight day as they attempt to accommodate this week's slaughter while keeping pace with higher wholesale pork prices, a trader said. * Some believe demand for hogs may have overtaken supplies that appear to have tightened based on lighter year-over-year hog weights. * USDA's weekly average weight data showed hogs in the Iowa/southern Minnesota market last week at 275.2 lbs, up 0.8 lb from the week before and down 1.0 lb from the same period a year ago. * But futures and cash prices may be close to topping out if packers turn their attention to shoring up their thinning margins, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)