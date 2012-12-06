CME live cattle slip on cash anticipation, beef quotes

Dec 6 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures slipped on Thursday following weaker wholesale beef values and anticipation for steady-to-lower cash cattle prices, traders and analysts said. * Hog futures fell on profit taking amid expectations that cash hog prices may be about to top out. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CST (1435 GMT), December was at 125.800 cents per lb, down 0.350 cent. February slipped 0.275 cent to 130.250 cents. * Investors look for cash cattle to trade around $125 per cwt, steady to $1 lower than last week, as packers draw from ample inventories while reducing slaughters. * Retail demand for beef has increased, but only at lower prices. And, about 40,000 more cattle are up for sale than a week ago, which could further weigh on cash. * Cash bid in Kansas and Nebraska stood at $123 per cwt versus $126 to $127 asking prices, said feedlot sources. No bids were reported in Texas where cattle are priced at $128, they said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wednesday wholesale price data showed choice beef at $194.89 per cwt, down 16 cents from Tuesday, and select cuts dropped $1.69 to $174.83. Sales volume was 247 carloads, the most since 342 carloads on Oct. 10. * The only positive fundamental is exports that were expected to taper off because of tight U.S. cattle supplies that pushed beef prices higher, a trader said. * USDA data showed beef exports last week at a net 14,000 tonnes, mostly for Mexico. That was up 19 percent from the previous week and down 3 percent from the prior four-week average. FEEDER CATTLE - January was 0.250 cent per lb higher at 146.650 cents per lb, and March was at 149.275 cents, up 0.225 cent. * Futures were supported by weaker corn prices, easing feed input costs. LEAN HOGS - December was fell 0.600 cent at 84.400 cents per lb. February was 0.650 cent lower at 85.000 cents. * Packers raised bids for cash hogs late on Wednesday, an 11th straight day, to make sure they have enough supplies to cover this week's slaughter, an analyst said. * The average hog price Wednesday evening in the most-watched Iowa/Minnesota hog market was $85.99 per cwt. It dropped $6.74 Wednesday morning but was up 38 cents from Tuesday, the USDA said. * But, cash prices could soon trend lower with plants now operating in the red and wholesale pork prices showing signs of topping out, he said. * Pork packer margins for Wednesday were at a negative $5.05 per head, compared with a negative $1.80 on Tuesday and a positive $6.40 for Nov. 28, according to HedgersEdge.com. * The wholesale price for pork on Wednesday was down 17 cents per cwt from Tuesday to $85.82, after posting gains eight out the last 11 days, according to USDA data. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)