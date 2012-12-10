CME live cattle, hogs seen steady-weak on cash, Russia caution

Dec 10 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures are expected to open steady to weak on Monday, weighed by lower prices for cattle and hogs in the cash markets late on Friday. * Traders also cited livestock market caution as the United States and Russia settle a dispute over the use of the feed additive ractopamine in the U.S. production of pork and beef. * Cattle and hog futures have other bearish fundamentals to cope with, and the Russian situation might give some people another reason to sell, a trader said. LIVE CATTLE - Seen steady to down 0.500 cent per lb. * Cash cattle in Kansas and Nebraska on Friday moved at $124 per cwt, down $1 from the week before. Feedlots in Texas also sold cattle at $124, compared with $126 to $128 a week ago. * Packers continued to cut slaughter rates and cash bids to improve their poor and stabilize fallen wholesale beef prices. FEEDER CATTLE - Called steady to up 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures may draw support from lower corn prices, reducing feed input costs. LEAN HOGS - Seen steady to 0.400 cent per lb lower. * Packers lowered bids for cash hogs to recoup lost margins and as wholesale pork prices weakened. * Hog supplies have outpaced demand for animals, an analyst said. The slowdown in retail demand for pork reflects ham business winding down for the winter holidays, he said. * Inclement winter weather in Minnesota over the weekend may briefly impede the shipment of hogs to packing plants, the analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)