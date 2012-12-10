FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle, hogs seen steady-weak on cash, Russia caution
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

CME live cattle, hogs seen steady-weak on cash, Russia caution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures are
expected to open steady to weak on Monday, weighed by lower
prices for cattle and hogs in the cash markets late on Friday.
    * Traders also cited livestock market caution as the United
States and Russia settle a dispute over the use of the feed
additive ractopamine in the U.S. production of pork and beef.
 
    * Cattle and hog futures have other bearish fundamentals to
cope with, and the Russian situation might give some people
another reason to sell, a trader said. 
                     
    LIVE CATTLE - Seen steady to down 0.500 cent per lb.
    * Cash cattle in Kansas and Nebraska on Friday moved at $124
per cwt, down $1 from the week before. Feedlots in Texas also
sold cattle at $124, compared with $126 to $128 a week ago.
    * Packers continued to cut slaughter rates and cash bids to
improve their poor and stabilize fallen wholesale beef prices.
            
    FEEDER CATTLE - Called steady to up 0.300 cent per lb.
    * Futures may draw support from lower corn prices, reducing
feed input costs.

    LEAN HOGS - Seen steady to 0.400 cent per lb lower.
    * Packers lowered bids for cash hogs to recoup lost margins
and as wholesale pork prices weakened.
    * Hog supplies have outpaced demand for animals, an analyst
said. The slowdown in retail demand for pork reflects ham
business winding down for the winter holidays, he said.
    * Inclement winter weather in Minnesota over the weekend may
briefly impede the shipment of hogs to packing plants, the
analyst said.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.