CME live cattle, hogs seen opening narrowly mixed

Dec 17 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are expected to open narrowly mixed on Monday, featuring profit taking and sentiment that cash cattle prices may firm in coming weeks, said analysts and traders. * Hog futures at the CME drew mixed calls based on higher cash hog prices and lower wholesale pork values. LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.300 to up 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures' premium to last week's cash cattle sales of $124.50 per cwt, steady to up 50 cents, could weigh on the December contract, an analyst said. * December futures closed at 126.900 cents on Friday. * Expectations for tighter cattle supplies ahead and improving packer margins could motivate futures buyers, he said. * Cash prices may have bottomed out because fewer cattle are available due to high feed costs after back-to-back droughts in parts of the country, an analyst said. * Still, packers will again reduce slaughter rates in order to control cash spending and lift wholesale beef prices, he said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed retail beef prices in November hit a record high of $5.15 per lb, surpassing the previous mark of $5.09 in January. * Investors continue to monitor deliveries that continue to grow due to cash cattle trading at a discount to futures. * The CME reported three new deliveries late on Friday. Firms retendered 57 deliveries from earlier this week, four were demanded and 33 were reclaimed. FEEDER CATTLE - Called 0.300 cent per lb lower to 0.300 cent higher. * Futures may take their cue from a possible mixed live cattle market. LEAN HOGS - Seen up 0.300 cent to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures may draw support from higher cash hog prices as packers bought supplies to accommodate slaughters in the near term, said analysts and traders. * They said Friday's wholesale pork price drop, led by lower ham values, could pressure futures. * November retail pork prices were at $3.48 per lb, compared with $3.48 in October and $3.51 in November 2011, said USDA. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley)