US cattle supply slide to 10-year low in November

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO Dec 21 (Reuters) - The number of cattle in U.S. feedlots for fattening fell 6 percent in November to the smallest in 10 years for the month, a government report said on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture put supply of cattle in feedlots on Dec. 1 at 11.328 million head, or 94 percent of the year-ago total. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected 93.4 percent.

The 6 percent fall from a year earlier resulted in the smallest on-feed number for the month since December 2002’s 10.946.

USDA showed the number of cattle arriving at feedlots last month also down 6 percent from November 2011 to 1.923 million head, falling for a sixth straight month. The average analyst estimate was for a 8.8 percent decline.

And, USDA said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, in November was d own 1.0 percent from a year earlier, to 1.761 million head versus expectations of a 0.2 percent increase.

Analysts viewed Friday’s cattle report as neutral to mildly bearish for Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle on Monday. (Editing by David Gregorio)