CME live cattle futures narrowly weak in light holiday trade

Dec 24 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are expected to open narrowly weak in light Christmas Eve trading on Monday, analysts and traders said. * CME livestock markets will close at noon CST in observance of the Christmas holiday on Dec. 25. * Analysts viewed last Friday's USDA monthly cattle-on-feed report as neutral to mildly bearish for futures. * The CME late on Friday posted 14 new deliveries which may weigh on the spot December contract. December futures is set to expire on Dec. 31. * Futures' premium to last week's cash cattle sales may contribute to initial selling. LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.100 to up 0.300 cent per lb. * Cash cattle in the U.S. Plains last week moved at mostly $126 to $126.50, up $1.50 to $2 from the week before. December live cattle on Friday settled at 129.275 cents. * Wintry weather passed through the northwestern Midwest late last week, leaving several inches of snow in parts of the region that slowed the transportation of animals to packing plants. * Beef processors also replenished inventories before shutting down plants for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. * The government showed November beef production at 2.21 billion lbs, up 3 percent from the previous year. Cattle slaughter last month totaled 2.78 million head, down slightly from November 2011. * USDA put beef inventories last month at 441.0 million lbs, up 2 percent from the previous month but down 1 percent from last year for the same period. FEEDER CATTLE - Called down 0.100 cent per lb lower to 0.300 cent. * Futures may follow the possibly weak live cattle market. LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.300 cent to 0.500 cent per lb lower. * Packers lowered cash hog bids last Friday to recoup lost margins, said traders and analysts. * And, they said plant closings during back-to-back holidays will limit packer needs for supplies in the near term. * November pork production totaled 2.08 billion lbs, down slightly from the previous year. Hog slaughter last month was at 10.11 million head, up 1 percent from November 2011, said USDA. * Government data put November pork stocks at 558.0 million lbs, a record high for the month. It was down 8 percent from the previous month but up 13 percent from last year for the same period. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)