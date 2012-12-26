CME live cattle, hog futures seen opening narrowly mixed

Dec 26 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are expected to open narrowly mixed on Wednesday as investors wait for post-Christmas holiday market direction, analysts and traders said. * Traders may be in for a choppy session, with some investors taking extended holiday vacations. * December futures may draw support from 25 new deliveries posted by CME on Monday that were taken by a firm willing to accept them. * The February contract's premium to recent cash cattle prices might at times discourage buyers. LIVE CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 to down 0.200 cent per lb. * Traders await this week's cash cattle sales after animals last week moved at $126 to $127 per cwt. * There were no cash bids or asking prices reported. * Bullish traders expect cash cattle to trade at least steady with a week ago, given the onset of colder weather that slows animal weight gains, making them less available to packers. * Market bears see packers avoiding spending more than they have to for supplies in order to recoup lost margins. * Beef demand will be watched after Christmas, when consumers tend to focus more on paying off credit debt than buying expensive cuts of meat, one trader said. FEEDER CATTLE - Called 0.200 cent per lb lower to 0.200 cent higher. * Futures could mimic the possibly mixed live cattle market. LEAN HOGS - Seen up 0.300 cent to down 0.500 cent per lb. * The lack of clear fundamental leadership could initially weigh on the thinly traded futures market, an analyst said. * Some packers in the western U.S. corn belt might curb cash spending in order to improve their margins, he said. * But wintry weather in parts of the central and eastern Midwest may slow movement of hogs to market, lifting cash prices in the region, he added. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by John Wallace)