FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle seen opening mixed on positioning
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 31, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

CME live cattle seen opening mixed on positioning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are expected to
open mixed on Monday as investors square positions on the final
trading day of the year, analysts and traders said.
    * Spot December futures may be pressured by its premium to
last week's cash prices. 
    * But 10 new deliveries posted by the CME late on Friday may
limit spot December losses because a brokerage firm accepted 
physical delivery. 
    * The spot December contract is set to expire Monday at noon
CST (1800 GMT). 
    * The February trading month could draw support from
expectations for tighter cash cattle supplies in the coming
year.     
                         
    LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 cent to up 0.200 cent per lb.
    * Traders wait for feedlots to tally the number of cattle 
available for sale this week. Cash cattle last week moved at
$127 per cwt, up $1 from the week before.
    * February futures will take over as the new lead trading
month at a premium to cash, an analyst said.  
    * However, colder weather is settling into the U.S. Plains,
slowing cattle weight gains that could support cash prices, he
said.
    * Investors will monitor beef demand in the near term as
consumers focus on paying off year-end holiday credit-card debt,
an analyst said.
            
    FEEDER CATTLE - Called 0.200 cent per lb lower to 0.200 cent
higher.
    * Futures could follow mixed live cattle market trading.

    LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.400 to 0.700 cent per lb lower.
    * Futures may respond to Friday's bearish USDA quarterly hog
report. The data showed the U.S. hog herd nearly steady, rather
than down slightly, with a year ago levels. 
    * Generally weak cash hog and wholesale pork prices could
weigh on futures, a trader said.     
    * But packers may raise cash hog bids soon as colder
temperatures in the western Midwest slow hog weight gains,
making them less available to packers. 

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.