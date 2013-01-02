CME live cattle, hogs to climb on U.S. fiscal deal

Jan 2 (Reuters) - CME live cattle are expected to open higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Congress reached a budget deal preventing huge tax hikes and spending cuts, analysts and traders said. * The fiscal resolution in Washington takes a lot of the nervousness out of the equities and commodities markets, some of which pulled back sharply on Monday. LIVE CATTLE - Seen 0.500 cent to 1.000 cent per lb higher. * February futures are at a sizable premium to last week's $127 per cwt cash cattle sales, a trader said. But, higher wholesale beef prices and tight cattle numbers could support cash prices this week. * Plants that were closed over the Christmas and New Year holidays disrupted the flow of fresh beef to grocers, lifting wholesale prices, an analyst said. * He said packers are attempting to offset higher cash costs by raising the price for beef at wholesale. * Processors are buying cattle for next week, the first full slaughter week of 2013 which could lend cash support. * Frigid temperatures in the western and central Midwest could slow cattle weight gains, limiting their availability to packers. FEEDER CATTLE - Called up 0.500 cent per lb to 1.000 cent. * Futures could follow possible live cattle market advances. LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.500 to 1.000 cent per lb higher. * Futures may surge in response to the fiscal deal and Monday's jump in wholesale pork values, a trader said. * Despite fading margins, packers are seen raising cash hog bids as they prepare for what could be a big post-holiday weekend slaughter, analysts and traders said. * They said the recent decline in hog weights suggests producers are current in sending their animals to market, which could help underpin cash prices. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)