CME live cattle expected to open narrowly weak, hogs firmer
January 7, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

CME live cattle expected to open narrowly weak, hogs firmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - CME live cattle are expected to open
narrowly weak on Monday, weighed by futures' premium to last
week's light cash cattle sales, analysts and traders said.
    * They also cited lower wholesale beef prices as possibly
pressuring futures on Monday.
    * But, sentiment that futures' losses on Friday were
overdone could generate buying on breaks, a trader said.
                     
    LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.100 to 0.300 cent per lb.
    * Investors on Monday were still awaiting results from last
week's cash cattle trade.
    * Roughly 3,500 head moved in Texas late on Friday at $128
per cwt, up $1 from last week, a feedlot source said. There were
no reported sales by feedlot sources elsewhere in the Plains
where cattle remained priced at $130 or more.
    * Retailers are hesitant to buy beef at current price levels
as consumers continue to pay off year-end holiday credit card
debt, an analyst said.
            
    FEEDER CATTLE - Called 0.300 to 0.500 cent per lb lower.
    * Futures could drop on profit taking and higher corn
prices.

    LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.300 cent to 0.500 cent per lb higher.
    * Packers raised cash hog bids while keeping pace with
strong wholesale pork demand, traders and analysts said.
    * Also, declining hog weights suggest producers are current
in sending their animals to market, which is supportive to cash
prices in the near term, one trader said.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Grant
McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
