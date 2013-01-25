FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-U.S. cattle placements fall seventh straight month
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 25, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. cattle placements fall seventh straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(CORRECTS date to Jan. 25)
    * Jan 1 feedlot cattle supply fall 6 pct yr-over-year
    * Dec placements down 1 pct yr-over-yr, 4.8 pct below
forecasts
    * Marketings down 2 pct from yr ago, 4.9 pct above estimate
    * Report viewed bullish for cattle futures on Monday

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO Jan 25 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots in December fell for a seventh straight month, a
government report showed on Friday, in a sign of high feed costs
continuing to roil the industry after the worst drought in half
a century.
    The decline was against trade expectations for the first
monthly increase in placements since May.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed placements down 1
percent from a year earlier to 1.664 million head, extending its
string of monthly declines since May. The average analyst
estimate was for a 3.8 percent increase.
    USDA put supply of cattle in feedlots on Jan. 1 at 11.193
million head, or 94 percent of the year-ago total. Analysts
polled by Reuters, on average, expected 95.5 percent. 
    And, the government said the number of cattle sold to
packers, or marketings, in December was down 2 percent from a
year earlier, to 1.745 million head versus forecast for a 6.9
percent reduction.
    Analysts viewed Friday's cattle report as bullish for
Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Monday, with
some analysts calling the market to rise by as much as 1.000
cents.
        

 (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.