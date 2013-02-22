FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. cattle placements up first time in eighth months
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. cattle placements up first time in eighth months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Feb 1 feedlot cattle supply down 6 pct yr-over-year
    * Jan. placements up 2 pct yr-over-yr, top forecasts
    * Marketings up 6 pct from yr ago, beat estimate
    * Report viewed mixed for cattle futures on Monday

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO Feb 22 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots in January rose for the first time in eight
months, a government report showed on Friday, a sign that the
worst drought in more than half a century continued to impact
the industry.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed placements up 2
percent from a year earlier to 1.876 million head, showing its
first monthly increase since May. The average of analysts
estimates was for a 0.4 percent gain.
    Ranchers have been forced to move cattle into feedlots from
drought-damaged pastures.
    USDA put the supply of cattle in feedlots on Feb. 1 at
11.073 million head, or 93.8 percent of the year-ago, which
matched the average trade estimate. 
    The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or
marketings, in January was up about 6 percent from a year
earlier at 1.917 million head versus a forecast for a 4.8
percent increase.
    Analysts said the larger-than-expected placements could
weigh on deferred live cattle contracts at the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange when the market reopens on Monday morning.
    They said the higher-than-expected marketings may support
nearby cattle contracts.

 (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.