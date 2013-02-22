FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. cattle placements up first time in eighth months
February 22, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. cattle placements up first time in eighth months

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Feb 1 feedlot cattle supply down 6 pct year-over-year
    * Jan. placements up 2 pct yr-over-yr, top forecasts
    * Marketings up 6 pct from yr ago, beat estimate
    * Report viewed mixed for cattle futures on Monday

 (Adds details, analysts' comments)
    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO Feb 22 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots in January rose for the first time in eight
months, a government report showed on Friday, a sign that the
worst drought in more than half a century continued to impact
the industry.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed placements up 2
percent from a year earlier at 1.876 million head, the first
monthly increase since May. The average of analysts' estimates
was for a 0.4 percent gain.
    Ranchers have been forced to move cattle into feedlots from
drought-damaged pastures. Also, persistent dryness in recent
years has shrunk the U.S. cattle herd to the smallest in 61
years.
    "You just had no moisture in the winter wheat areas, so the
lack of winter wheat pasture encouraged (higher placements),"
said CattleHedging.com analyst Elaine Johnson.
    Despite the increased placements, overall cattle supplies
are expected to become even tighter over the next two years,
resulting in record-high beef prices then, analysts said.
    Separate USDA monthly data showed the retail price of beef
hit an all-time high in January at $5.24 per lb, surpassing the
previous record of $5.15 set in November.
    Despite heavy losses by feedlots on cattle sales, due to
historically-high corn prices and expensive replacement calves,
the report showed placements of heavier-weight cattle - those
weighing 800 lbs or more -  up 12.1 percent compared with a year
ago, said University of Missouri livestock economist Ron Plain. 
    "It tells me that we accumulated a lot of cattle on feed,"
said Plain.
    On average, feedlots last month lost $175 per head of cattle
sold to meat processors, extending their losses to 21
consecutive months, according to the Denver-based Livestock
Marketing Information Center.
    USDA put the supply of cattle in feedlots on Feb. 1 at
11.073 million head, or 93.8 percent of the year-ago, which
matched the average trade estimate. 
    And the government said the number of cattle sold to
packers, or marketings, in January was up about 6 percent from a
year earlier at 1.917 million head versus a forecast for a 4.8
percent rise.
    "One extra day to market cattle than a year ago gave us a 3
to 4 percent increase. And perhaps we saw some feedlots move a
lot of those backed up cattle they had been holding from
December," said Allendale Inc chief strategist Rich Nelson.
    Analysts said the larger-than-expected placements could
weigh on deferred live cattle contracts at the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange when the market reopens on Monday morning.
    They said the higher-than-expected marketings may support
nearby cattle contracts.
    But anxiety about the prospect of automatic $85 billion in 
federal budget cuts effective on March 1 may overshadow Friday's
cattle report results.
    USDA has repeatedly raised the possibility that meat packing
plant inspectors might be furloughed if the sequester is
implemented. 
    "The market virtually ignored this week's snow storm impact
in the Plains and it appears that other issues, such as the
sequester, may be running the show right now," said Nelson.

 (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

