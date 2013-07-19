UPDATE 1-Slowdown in placements lowers July's US fed cattle supply

* July 1 feedlot cattle supply down 3 pct year-over-year * June placements down 5 pct, matched forecasts * Marketings in June down 4 pct, better than expected * Report viewed neutral, mildly bullish futures on Monday (Adds background; analysts' comments; cattle prices; CME live cattle close) By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots last month was down 5 percent from a year earlier, a government report showed on Friday, a slowdown that analysts attributed to healthy grazing pastures that kept cattle out of feedyards. The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed June placements at 1.587 million head, compared with 1.664 million a year earlier. It was the smallest June placements since 2009's 1.391 million. Analysts, on average, expected a 5.3 percent decrease. In addition, USDA reported the July 1 feedlot cattle supply was 97 percent of a year ago, or 10.368 million head. While that matched analysts' estimate, it also was the smallest July 1 feedlot supply since 2010's 10.071 million. "Cattle placed under 700 lbs were sharply lower while those over 800 lbs were up sharply suggests ranchers were in no hurry to pull calves off grazing pastures into feedlots," University of Missouri livestock economist Ron Plain said. Before the report, analysts said much-needed spring rains had revived pastures that had been shriveled by last year's drought. The improved grazing conditions allowed ranchers to fatten young cattle at less cost and at a slower pace than in feedlots. Although June corn prices eased from May levels, they were still historically high, which discouraged feedyards from aggressively bringing in young cattle. "Feedlots wanted to stay current because of significant market losses tied to high-priced corn and increased costs for younger cattle," said U.S. Commodities analyst Don Roose. Feedlots are also drawing from a smaller feeder cattle pool after last year's historic drought destroyed pastures, shrunk the herd and forced cattle into feedyards ahead of schedule. Expectations for more declines in cattle supplies in the coming months should mean supermarket beef prices will stay near record highs through 2014, economists and analysts said. Monthly government retail price data showed the average beef price in June at $5.29 per lb, just shy of its all-time high of $5.30 per lb set in March and up from $4.93 a year ago. Jim Robb, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center said the number of heifers in feedlots were larger than anticipated. Heifers that were designated to be on ranches earlier this year for breeding purposes entered feedyards because of the lack of profitability and the drought that still exists in parts of the country, he said. USDA said the number of cattle marketed to meat packers in June was 96 percent of a year earlier, or 1.895 million head, versus the forecast of 94.5 percent. It was the smallest June marketings since USDA began the data series in 1996. Analysts called the report neutral to mildly supportive for Monday's live cattle contracts at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. "Traders may focus on the cash cattle prices on Friday that came in mostly steady at $119 per hundredweight (cwt) with optimism that remaining cattle would trade higher," said Roose. And, he said wholesale beef prices appeared to have stabilized after the heat wave across much of the country hurt demand for grilling. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)