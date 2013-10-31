FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Sept cattle placements rise amid low-cost corn
October 31, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Sept cattle placements rise amid low-cost corn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Oct. 1 feedlot cattle supply down 8 pct year-over-year
    * September placements up 1 pct year-over-year
    * Marketings in September up 6 pct from year ago
    * Data seen as neutral to mildly bullish for cattle futures

    CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots in September increased 1 percent from a year
earlier, a government report showed on Thursday.
    Analysts attributed the increase to less-costly corn that
allowed feedlots to purchase young cattle to fatten before
sending them to packers.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed September
placements at 2.025 million head, up 1 percent from 2.004
million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a 1.2
percent increase.
    USDA put the feedlot cattle supply as of Oct. 1 at 10.144
million head, down 8 percent from a year earlier. Analysts
polled by Reuters, on average, expected a drop of 7.3 percent.
    The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or
marketings, in September was up 6 percent from a year earlier,
to 1.695 million head. Analysts' forecast was a rise of 4.1
percent.
    Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures, which were
trading electronically when the USDA report was released, were
unmoved by the data. Analysts viewed the figures as neutral to
mildly bullish for the market.
    
     

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
