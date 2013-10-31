FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. feedlot cattle placements rise as feed costs declined
October 31, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. feedlot cattle placements rise as feed costs declined

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Oct. 1 feedlot cattle supply down 8 pct year-over-year
    * September placements up 1 pct year-over-year
    * Marketings in September up 6 pct from year ago
    * Data neutral to mildly bullish for cattle futures

 (Adds analysts' comments, CME live cattle prices)
    By Theopolis Waters and Meredith Davis
    CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots in September increased 1 percent from a year
earlier, a government report showed on Thursday.
    Analysts attributed the rise to lower-priced corn, which
reduced the cost of fattening cattle in feedlots. Also, higher
prices for slaughter-ready cattle improved margins and drew more
animals into feedlots.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed September
placements at 2.025 million head, up 1 percent from 2.004
million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a 1.2
percent increase. 
    Although up from last year, September placements were the
second lowest for the month since USDA began the current data
series in 1996.
    USDA reported the feedlot cattle supply as of Oct. 1 at
10.144 million head, down 8 percent from a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected a 7.3 percent drop. The supply
has been declining and is now at the lowest level for the month
in 15 years.
    The number of cattle marketed to packers in September was up
6 percent from a year earlier at 1.695 million head. Analysts
had forecast at 4.1 percent rise.
    Analysts viewed Thursday's report as neutral to mildly
bullish for Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures.
Electronically-traded live cattle contracts firmed slightly
following the data's release before easing later. 
    CME live cattle futures for December delivery settled
Thursday afternoon down 0.200 cent per lb to 132.975 cents. The
February contract closed up 0.025 cent at 134.250.
    "There was not much difference between the estimates. It is
pretty neutral for the market," said Ron Plain, University of
Missouri livestock economist.
    The September marketings were encouraging, which were
slightly higher than trade expectations, he said. There was one
more day to market cattle last month than in September a year
ago. 
    The government shutdown earlier this month temporarily
suspended USDA livestock reports that analysts rely on to
develop estimates on the monthly cattle data. 
    "People were putting numbers together for estimates without
current USDA data. Given the shutdown we were not working with
the same amount of data as usual," Plain said regarding the
marketing figure. 
    The increase in cash prices during the last two weeks in
September and improved feedlot profitability as corn became more
affordable attracted cattle into feedyards, said Allendale chief
strategist Rich Nelson.
     The placement data suggests the trend of low placements
will continue into the first half of 2014, which should help
support deferred CME live cattle futures, he said.

 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

