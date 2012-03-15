CORRECTED-CME cattle rebound on short-covering, beef demand hope

(In first paragraph, corrects to read "early on Thursday" and "after Wednesday's losses") March 15 (Reuters) - CME live cattle turned higher early Thursday on short-covering after Wednesday's losses and hopes that retailers buy beef for spring grilling, which would reverse the recent downtrend in wholesale prices. * Cattle futures were also supported by extended U.S. stock market advances, and the weaker dollar, in response to U.S. jobless claims for last week that returned to a four-year low. * The stock market trading above 13,000 points helps rebuild consumer confidence in the economy, said an analyst who added that the soft dollar is positive for U.S. meat exports. * Hog futures rallied on short-covering and Wednesday's jump in cash hog prices. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1445 GMT), April up 0.450 cent per lb at 127.475 cents and June up 0.450 cent at 124.350 cents. * Bullish traders are anticipating that cash cattle would trade steady with last week's $127 per cwt sales based on fewer cattle up for sale this week. * Market bulls also contend that supermarkets may be more willing to purchase beef at lower wholesale price levels as they prepare to meet consumer demand for grilling. * Bearish investors are betting on a lower cash cattle price result given packer margins that have been in the red for six months while beef prices at wholesale continued to decline. * Packers bids for cash-basis cattle in the Plains stood at $124 per cwt against sellers who priced their animals at $129, according to feedlot sources. FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.075 cent at 155.275 cents per lb and April up 0.350 cent at 157.575 cents. * Futures were pulled up by higher live cattle contracts. LEAN HOGS - April up 0.400 cent per lb at 87.800 cents and June up 0.350 cent at 94.900 cents. * Hog market investors were encouraged that packers spent more for cash hogs to round out this week's slaughter schedule despite lagging wholesale pork prices. * "Futures firmed off that impressive cash performance yesterday," said a livestock market analyst. * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price Wednesday afternoon at $83.76 per cwt, down 60 cents. * Government estimated the average benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota cash hog price on Wednesday evening up $1.50 per cwt at $87.10. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Alden Bentley)