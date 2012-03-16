FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle jump on short-covering, discount to lower cash
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 6 years

CME cattle jump on short-covering, discount to lower cash

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - CME live cattle traded higher
early on Friday, lifted by short-covering ahead of the weekend
while investors priced in futures' discount to this week's
steady-to-weaker cash cattle prices.	
    * Cattle traders were also encouraged by extended equities
advances tied to positive Labor Department Consumer Price Index
data and the weaker dollar -- both of which are beneficial for
domestic and export demand for beef, an analyst said.	
    * Hog futures dipped in response to lower prices for cash
hogs and pork at wholesale.	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE -  At 8:40 a.m. CDT (1340 GMT), April up
0.875 cent per lb at 126.450 cents and June up 0.700 cent
at 123.550 cents. 	
    * "We put on the market what we took off late yesterday that
put April futures at around 125.50 cents at the close, which
made us way under priced to cash," a CME cattle trader said.	
    * Cash cattle in the Plains on Thursday traded from $126 to
$127, which was steady to $1 per cwt lower than last week.	
    * Traders cited the continued decline in wholesale beef
prices as a negative market factor. But, they said that based on
this week's improved sales volume, retailers are buying product
in larger quantities at lower price levels for grilling
specials.	
    * U.S. government late Thursday estimated the average price
for choice beef at $190.20 per cwt, which was down 67 cents. The
price for select dropped 57 cents to $188.58 with a total volume
of 287 carloads.	
   	
    FEEDER CATTLE -  March up 0.375 cent at 154.725 cents
per lb and April up 0.625 cent at 156.600 cents.  	
    * Futures garnered support from live cattle market gains.	
	
    LEAN HOGS -  April down 0.050 cent per lb at 86.850
cents and June down 0.025 cent at 94.100 cents.     	
    * Bearish traders were moved by lower cash hog prices as
packers try to bring their margins back in line while wholesale
pork values continued to struggle.	
    * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on
Thursday afternoon at $82.73 per cwt, down $1.03.    	
    * Government estimates for the average price of hogs at the 
closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Thursday evening
$1.03 per cwt lower at $86.03.     	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.