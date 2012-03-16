CME cattle jump on short-covering, discount to lower cash

March 16 (Reuters) - CME live cattle traded higher early on Friday, lifted by short-covering ahead of the weekend while investors priced in futures' discount to this week's steady-to-weaker cash cattle prices. * Cattle traders were also encouraged by extended equities advances tied to positive Labor Department Consumer Price Index data and the weaker dollar -- both of which are beneficial for domestic and export demand for beef, an analyst said. * Hog futures dipped in response to lower prices for cash hogs and pork at wholesale. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:40 a.m. CDT (1340 GMT), April up 0.875 cent per lb at 126.450 cents and June up 0.700 cent at 123.550 cents. * "We put on the market what we took off late yesterday that put April futures at around 125.50 cents at the close, which made us way under priced to cash," a CME cattle trader said. * Cash cattle in the Plains on Thursday traded from $126 to $127, which was steady to $1 per cwt lower than last week. * Traders cited the continued decline in wholesale beef prices as a negative market factor. But, they said that based on this week's improved sales volume, retailers are buying product in larger quantities at lower price levels for grilling specials. * U.S. government late Thursday estimated the average price for choice beef at $190.20 per cwt, which was down 67 cents. The price for select dropped 57 cents to $188.58 with a total volume of 287 carloads. FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.375 cent at 154.725 cents per lb and April up 0.625 cent at 156.600 cents. * Futures garnered support from live cattle market gains. LEAN HOGS - April down 0.050 cent per lb at 86.850 cents and June down 0.025 cent at 94.100 cents. * Bearish traders were moved by lower cash hog prices as packers try to bring their margins back in line while wholesale pork values continued to struggle. * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Thursday afternoon at $82.73 per cwt, down $1.03. * Government estimates for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Thursday evening $1.03 per cwt lower at $86.03. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)