CME cattle seen opening mixed on USDA report, equities bounce

March 26 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures were called mixed on Monday following Friday's USDA cattle report that analysts called bearish for cattle contracts. * The government's monthly cattle-on-feed report last Friday showed feedlot supplies and the number of cattle that were placed into feedyards at 4-year highs. * Traders cited U.S. equities' climb and the weaker dollar as supportive for cattle contracts. Both factors have positive implications for domestic and foreign beef demand. * Hogs were seen steady to lower based on lagging cash hog and wholesale pork prices. LIVE CATTLE - Called down 0.400 cent to up 0.400 cent per lb. * "Friday's cattle report was disappointing from a bull's point of view. But, most of that disappointment was built into the market because the projections were off a little," a CME cattle trader said. * Speculative futures buyers are also eying futures that are underpriced given last week's mostly $126 to $127 per cwt cash cattle trade. * Market bears point to struggling wholesale beef prices and deeply red packer operating margins as reasons to sell futures. * USDA Friday afternoon estimated the average price for choice beef at wholesale at $187.41 per cwt, down $1.51. Select cuts dropped $1.10 to $186.57 with a total sales volume of 177 carloads. * HedgersEdge.com estimated beef packer operating margins for Friday at a negative $58.00 per head, compared with a negative $49.95 the week before. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 cent to 0.300 cent per lb lower. * Futures are expected to be influenced by CME live cattle market direction. * Spot March may draw support due to its price discount compared with the CME feeder cattle index at 154.10 cents. LEAN HOGS - Called steady to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Traders said packers continued to cut cash hog prices and slaughter as wholesale pork values weakened and pork packer margins remained negative. * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday afternoon at $79.67 per cwt, down 15 cents. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday evening was 90 cents per cwt lower at $82.73. * Last week's hog slaughter was estimated at 2.132 million head, compared with 2.174 the previous week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)