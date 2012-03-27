FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME cattle rise on short-covering, futures' discount to cash
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 27, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

CME cattle rise on short-covering, futures' discount to cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures rose early
Tuesday on short-covering and the market's discount to cash
cattle prices last week and expectations for at least steady
cash values this week.	
    * Hog futures were down slightly in response to lower cash
prices.  	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1445 GMT), April up
0.200 cent per lb at 124.750 cents and June up 0.200 cent
at 121.300 cents.     	
    * Investors are anticipating a steady cash cattle trade
based on fewer cattle for sale in parts of the Plains. However
the overall number of cattle available is up about 1,600 head,
said feedlot sources.	
    * Packers may resist spending more fore cattle given their
margins, estimated by HedgersEdge.com, at a negative $70.80 per
head for Monday. It was a negative $52.50 a week ago.	
	
    FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.050 cent at 153.700 cents
per lb and April up 0.800 cent at 153.350 cents.   	
    * Futures were lifted by firmer live cattle market.   	
    	
    LEAN HOGS - April down 0.200 cent per lb at 84.675 	
cents and June down 0.100 cents at 92.775 cents.         	
    * Packers trimmed prices for cash hogs, which are plentiful,
while attempting to realign their negative operating margins.	
    * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Monday evening 	
was 57 cents per cwt lower at $82.09.  	
    * Pork packer margins for Monday was estimated at a negative
$10.15 per head, compared with a negative $12.00 last week.	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.