CME cattle turn higher on short-covering, USDA corn data

March 30 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures early Friday reversed Thursday's sharp losses on short-covering and expectations for a higher corn market after USDA's grain report showed a lower-than-expected corn crop. * Reduced corn stocks could drive up the price for feed which could cause cattle and hog producers to feed fewer animals. * Hog futures drew support from short-covering and Friday's USDA grain data, both of which offset Thursday's cash hog price tumble. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:57 a.m. CDT (1457 GMT), April up 0.650 cent per lb at 123.150 cents and June up 0.475 cent at 118.950 cents. * Those who were short the market took profits on the last trading day of the quarter which helped rally the market from overnight lows, a CME cattle trader said. * Speculators were attracted to futures' bullish discount to this week's mostly $125 per cwt cash cattle prices, even though they were $1 lower than last week's trade. * Other traders contend that futures were overdone to the downside in spite of the decline in wholesale beef prices which was partly attributed to fallout over what critics dubbed "pink slime." * USDA Thursday afternoon estimated the average price for choice beef at wholesale at $183.46 per cwt, down 78 cents. Select cuts dropped $1.20 to $183.12 with a total sales volume of 172 carloads. FEEDER CATTLE - April up 0.375 cent at 151.650 cents per lb and May up 0.275 cent at 152.100 cents. * Futures moved up on short-covering and in unison with higher live cattle futures. LEAN HOGS - April up 0.175 cent per lb at 83.200 cents and June up 0.650 cent at 90.725 cents. * Futures advanced despite pork packers who continued to pressure cash hog prices due to negative margins, ample supplies and sluggish pork demand. * Traders awaited the government's Friday afternoon quarterly hog report. Analysts expect the data to show modest hog herd expansion. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)