April 2, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

CME cattle seen opening mixed; hogs steady-firm with cash

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures were called
mixed on Monday amid sentiment that lackluster beef demand tied
to ammonia-treated ground beef may continue to weigh on cash
cattle prices.	
    * On the other hand, speculative buyers contend futures are
technically oversold, especially given the market's 2 percent
plunge on Friday.	
    * "I don't think anyone has a good handle on where this
thing (futures) is going today. Cash is still at a premium to
the board, but packers might press the cash side while the meat
is trying to find a bottom," an analyst said.	
    * Hog futures are seen steady to higher after cash hog and
wholesale pork prices rose last Friday.	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE - Called down 0.300 cent to up 0.300 cent per 	
lb.  	
    * Traders await the tally of the number of cattle available
for sale during this week's Easter holiday shortened workweek.	
    * Packers are expected to cut slaughter rates and pressure
cash prices to bring their margins back in line and underpin
slumping wholesale beef prices.	
    * HedgersEdge.com estimated Friday's beef packer margin at a
negative $109.25 per head, compared with a negative $58.00 a
week ago.  	
    * USDA Friday afternoon estimated the average price for
choice beef at wholesale at $183.37 per cwt, down 9 cents.
Select cuts dropped 72 cents to $182.40 with a total sales
volume of 161 carloads. 	
    * The government pegged last week's cattle slaughter at
602,000 head, which was down 5.9 percent from a year earlier.	
	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.400 cent to 0.400 cent per lb 	
lower.   	
 	
    * Futures could draw support from its discount compared with
CME's feeder cattle index at 153.93 cents.	
    * Remaining feeder cattle contracts may be pressured by
leftover selling from Friday's steep drop.	
	
     LEAN HOGS - Called steady to up 0.400 cent per lb.  	
    * Packers paid up for hogs as wholesale pork prices
rebounded, a sign that retailers might be gearing up for
post-Easter grilling specials, an analyst said.	
    * Favorable manufacturing news out of China overnight could
also lend support to hog futures because China is an important
U.S. pork export market, the analyst said.	
    * Analysts viewed Friday's USDA quarterly hog report as
neutral to mildly bullish for futures. 	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

