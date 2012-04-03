FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME cattle gain on futures' discount to cash, beef demand hope
April 3, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

CME cattle gain on futures' discount to cash, beef demand hope

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures were firmer
early Tuesday as they were considered undervalued based on last
week's cash cattle prices and what packers might spend for
animals this week.	
    * Traders were optimistic that supermarkets will stock up on
beef for grilling specials after Easter.	
    * Hog futures traded weaker on profit-taking and flat cash
hog and wholesale pork prices.	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1435 GMT), April up
0.175 cent at 121.025 cents per lb and June up 0.050 cent
at 116.850 cents.       	
    * "Packers and feedlots are going to be cautious about cash
cattle because of futures," a CME cattle trader said.	
    * He said a $121 cash cattle trade, based on the April
contract, is unlikely because packers need to buy cattle for
upcoming grilling features.	
    * By the same token, he said, processors are looking to buy
cattle steady or below last week's $125 cash trade due to their
extremely negative profit margins.	
    * HedgersEdge.com estimated Monday's beef packer margin at a
negative $107.40 per head, compared with a negative $70.80 a
week ago.  	
    * USDA Monday afternoon estimated the average price for
choice beef at wholesale at $184.10 per cwt, up 73 cents. Select
cuts slipped 5 cents to $182.35 with a total sales volume of 174
carloads. 	
	
    FEEDER CATTLE - April up 0.375 cent at 149.900 cents
per lb and May up 0.375 cent at 149.800 cents.     	
    * Futures were supported by modest live cattle advances
despite lower cash prices at the benchmark Oklahoma City cash
feeder cattle market.	
    * Feeder cattle contracts are also undervalued compared with
CME's feeder cattle index at 153.93 cents.	
	
     LEAN HOGS - April down 0.275 cent per lb at 84.475
cents and June down 0.125 cent at 92.050 cents.          	
    * "Futures overdid it to the upside yesterday and people are
waiting to see if pork demand can gain some traction after
Easter," an analyst said.	
    * Packers are resisting paying up for hogs while eying
negative margins and abundant hog supplies.
    * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Monday evening was
up 5 cents per cwt at $80.80.    	
    * Pork packer margins for Monday was estimated at a negative
$5.15 per head, compared with a negative $10.15 last 	
week.  	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

