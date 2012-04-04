CME cattle slip again on 'pink slime' controversy

April 4 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures fell early Wednesday after wholesale beef prices resumed their downward trek as the controversy over what critics call "pink slime" continued to hang over the market. * Traders also cited sliding equities markets and a stronger dollar; both of which, they said, could hurt domestic and foreign demand for U.S. beef and pork. * "Outside markets are not helping, but the stock market has been up a lot," a CME cattle trader said. * He said the retreat on Wall Street may be tied to debt problems in Europe, as evidenced by sharp decline in overseas financial markets, and "some old fashion profit taking." * Hog futures dipped as well, prompted by Tuesday's wholesale pork price drop. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1435 GMT), April down 0.025 cent at 119.775 cents per lb and June down 0.100 cent at 115.950 cents. * Bullish investors moved to the sidelines after cash cattle on Tuesday in Texas and Kansas traded $3 per cwt lower at $122 to $123. * Packers balked at paying up for cattle given their severely negative margins and the inability to stabilize falling wholesale beef prices, or what's called the cutout. * Those who wanted to buy futures were also disappointed that wholesale beef movement remain slow at a time when retailers typically gear up for post-Easter grilling specials. * "I'm concerned because we start seeing demand for beef pick up a few weeks before Easter, and yet the cutout continues to go down," said the CME cattle trader. * USDA Tuesday afternoon estimated the average price for choice beef at wholesale at $183.09 per cwt, down $1.01. Select cuts fell $1.44 to $180.91 with a total sales volume of 182 carloads. FEEDER CATTLE - April up 0.050 cent at 149.300 cents per lb and May up 0.050 cent at 148.275 cents. * Futures traded in line with weak live cattle contracts. LEAN HOGS - April down 0.150 cent per lb at 83.850 cents and June down 0.050 cent at 91.600 cents. * Futures were weighed by lower wholesale pork values, although cash prices did firm. * "The cutouts took a big drop, but cash reversed course. That tells me product is so cheap that we should start seeing some demand soon," an analyst said. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Tuesday evening was up 32 cent per cwt at $81.12. * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Tuesday afternoon at $78.42 per cwt, down $1.53 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)