CME cattle, hogs rise on short-covering before Easter

April 5 (Reuters) - CME live cattle and hog futures were firmer early Thursday after those who recently placed shorts covered their positions before the Easter holiday weekend. * Traders and analysts expected a choppy day of trading in both pits due to typically light pre-holiday volume. * "Nobody wants to have any big positions on either way with three days to think about it," a CME cattle trader said. Plus, you don't know what you're walking into come Monday with the European debt thing still hanging over our heads." * The stock market extended losses Thursday morning and the dollar gained ground amid euro zone economic worries that were offset by strong U.S. jobless claims data. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), April up 0.325 cent at 118.225 cents per lb and June up 0.150 cent at 115.275cents. * Speculative buyers are attracted to futures that are under valued based on cash prices this week at mostly $122 to $123 per cwt. That was $3 per lower than last week. * Also those who willing bought into market breaks were encouraged by government beef export sales. The data showed net sales at 13,200 tonnes, mostly to Mexico, compared with 9,700 tonnes a week ago. * Bearish traders cited still extremely negative packer margins. Also wholesale beef prices remained under duress from fallout over what critics dubbed "pink slime." * "It's the same turmoil in that we continue to see some market liquidation and the cutout remains sharply lower. The up in the market today is meaningless without fundamentals to support it," an analyst said. * USDA Wednesday afternoon estimated the average price for choice beef at wholesale at $180.64 per cwt, down $2.45. Select cuts fell $2.54 to $178.37. Sales volume was 182 carloads, the most since 272 on March 28. FEEDER CATTLE - April up 0.125 cent at 148.800 cents per lb and May up 0.200 cent at 148.400 cents. * Futures firmed on pre-weekend short-covering and their discount to CME's feeder cattle index at 152.91 cents. LEAN HOGS - April up 0.650 cent per lb at 84.500 cents and June up 0.675 cent at 93.350 cents. * Futures were turned higher on short-covering ahead of the long holiday weekend. * Traders were also optimistic that supermarket would show interest in pork for grilling specials after Easter. * Meanwhile, packers curbed bids for cash hogs amid ample supplies and unprofitable margins. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)