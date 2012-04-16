FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME cattle seen flat-higher on beef bounce, equities
April 16, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

CME cattle seen flat-higher on beef bounce, equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures drew flat to
higher calls on Monday following Friday's wholesale beef price
upswing, which some believe signals interest from grocers for
grilling specials.	
    * Cattle traders cited risk-on trading as the stock market
heals from last week's deep cuts amid slowed economic growth in
China.	
    * Hog futures are expected to open mixed after cash hog
prices climbed last Friday while wholesale beef values fell.	
        	
    LIVE CATTLE - Called steady to 0.500 cent per lb higher.	
    * Friday's jump in wholesale beef prices was "impressive"
and with "respectable" sales volume for a Friday, a CME cattle
trader said. 	
    * It suggests supermarkets are looking to buy beef for
grilling demand, another rise in the wholesale beef cutout is
needed to establish an uptrend, he said.	
    * USDA on Friday estimated the average wholesale choice beef
price at $178.51 per cwt, up $1.81 from Thursday and select
gained 57 cents to $177.33. Sales volume was 172 compared with 
155 the week before on Good Friday.	
    * Speculation that futures are close to bottoming out could
prompt short-covering.	
    * Traders await this week's tally of the number of cattle
for sale to gauge what prices packers and feedlots would
negotiate cash cattle prices. 	
    	
    FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.300 cent to 0.500 cent per lb higher.
 	
    * Futures are called firmer on lower corn market calls
because cheaper corn offers reduced input costs for cattle
feeders.	
	
    LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent per lb higher to 0.400 lower.	
    * "Cash prices being up is supportive for the market, but
we're getting no relief on the meat side," an analyst said.
"It's a toss up as how futures will receive this on a Monday."	
    * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday
afternoon at $77.01 per cwt, down $1.81.    	
    * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday
evening was up $1.14 per cwt at $80.41.         	
	
 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Alden Bentley)

