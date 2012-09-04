CME cattle seen mixed amid supportive cash prices; hogs weak

Sept 4 (Reuters) - CME live cattle drew mixed opening calls for Tuesday with possible support from last week's higher cash cattle prices while pressured by lower wholesale beef values, analysts and traders said. * CME hogs are expected to open weak as continued ample supplies pressured cash hog and wholesale pork prices. LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb. * Last week, cash cattle in the southern Plains traded at $123 per cwt, up $2 to $3 than the week before, said feedlot sources. Fed cattle in Nebraska mostly traded from $121 to $121.50, steady to $2 higher than last week, they said. * USDA estimated the choice wholesale beef price, or cutout, on Friday at $189.62 per cwt, down $1.21 from Thursday. Select cuts were 57 cents lower at $179.46. * Packers last week spent more for cattle in the cash market after being short-bought of supplies before the Labor Day holiday on Monday, a trader said. * Grocers needed less meat going into the holiday, which caused wholesale prices to fall, which was expected, he said. * Higher cash prices and lower wholesale beef values took their toll on packer operating margins. * HedgersEdge.com estimated Friday's average beef packer margin at a positive $13.45 per head, compared with a positive $16.75 on Thursday and a positive $46.70 on Aug. 24. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.200 to 0.500 cents per lb lower. * Futures are seen weighed by profit-taking and higher corn prices, raising feed costs for cattle feeding operations. LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.100 to 0.300 cents per lb. * Burdensome hog supplies continued to drag down cash hog and wholesale pork values, an analyst said. * Quarterly profits for pork giant Smithfield Foods Inc came in below analysts' expectations as increased supplies and weak retail demand hurt its domestic fresh pork business.