US cattle placements rise in April as feed costs subside
May 17, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

US cattle placements rise in April as feed costs subside

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* May 1 feedlot cattle supply falls 3 pct year-over-year
    * April placements up 15.0 pct year-over-year, top forecasts
    * Marketings up 2.0 pct from yr ago, below estimate
    * Report viewed neutral-bullish for cattle futures on Monday

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots last month was up 15 percent, a government report
showed on Friday, as analysts said reduced feed costs had
encouraged fattening cattle for slaughter.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed April placements
up 15 percent from a year earlier at 1.750 million head. The
average analyst estimate was for a 13.1 percent increase.
    USDA put the feedlot cattle supply as of May 1 at 10.735
million head, or 97 percent of a year earlier. Analysts polled
by Reuters, on average, expected 96.1 percent. 
    The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or
marketings, in April was up 2 percent from a year earlier, at
1.855 million head versus forecast for a 2.8 percent increase.
    Analysts said that while the placements were negative, the
recent pullback in Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures
prior to the data's release may have factored in the report's
bearish implications.

 (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

