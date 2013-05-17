FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US cattle placements rise in April as feed costs subside
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-US cattle placements rise in April as feed costs subside

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* May 1 feedlot cattle supply down 3 pct year-over-year
    * April placements up 15 pct year-over-year, top forecasts
    * Marketings up 2 pct from year ago, but below estimates
    * Report viewed mostly neutral for cattle futures on Monday

 (adds background and analysts' comments)
    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots last month was up 15 percent from a year earlier,
a government report showed on Friday, and analysts said reduced
feed costs encouraged fattening cattle for slaughter.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported April placements
at 1.750 million head, or up 15 percent from 1.521 million in
April 2012. Analysts, on average, estimated a 13.1 percent
increase.
    "The price for corn was much lower in April than in March so
it made it more attractive to place cattle," said University of
Missouri livestock economist Ron Plain.
    Chicago Board of Trade corn futures last month
averaged $6.70-3/8 per bushel, down from $7.14-3/4 in March. In
August 2012 corn set a record high of $8.43-3/4.
    In addition, improved weather last month allowed ranchers to
move cattle into feedlots, analysts said. Also, April 2013
placements compare with a much smaller placements in April 2012,
they said.
    Livestock Marketing Information Center director Jim Robb
attributed some of the increase in April placements to last
year's drought, which tightened hay stocks and forced more
cattle into feeding pens.
    "Still, overall cattle numbers will remain tight which does
not change the outlook for higher beef prices ahead," said U.S.
Commodities analysts Don Roose.
    Separate USDA data showed the average U.S. retail beef price
in April was $5.26 per lb, down from the March all-time high of
$5.30 per lb but up from $4.99 a year earlier.
    USDA put the feedlot cattle supply as of May 1 at 10.735
million head, or 97 percent of a year earlier. Analysts polled
by Reuters, on average, expected 96.1 percent. It was the
smallest supply for that date since 10.428 million in 2010.
    The number of cattle sold to beef packers, or marketings, in
April was up 2 percent from a year earlier at 1.855 million head
versus the forecast for a 2.8 percent increase. That was the
biggest April marketing figure since 1.857 million in 2010.
   The increase was due in part to one more weekday to slaughter
cattle this year than in April 2012. Also, fewer cattle were
available than a year earlier, analysts said.   
   Analysts said that while the placements were negative, the
recent pullback in Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures
prior to the data's release may have factored in the report's
bearish implications.
   "I think cattle futures are way too low. I don't seen any
reason for them to be as low as they are and I don't think this
(report) will push them any lower on Monday," said Plain.
   U.S. Commodities analyst Roose predicted CME live cattle
could start Monday's session 0.200 to 0.300 cent per lb higher. 

 (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.