US cattle placements slip in May amid higher feed costs
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 21, 2013 / 7:29 PM / 4 years ago

US cattle placements slip in May amid higher feed costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* June 1 feedlot cattle supply drops 3 pct year-over-year
    * May placements down 2 pct from last year, above forecasts
    * Marketings in May down 3 pct from yr ago, below forecasts
    * Report viewed mildly bearish for cattle futures on Monday

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots last month slipped 2 percent, a government report
showed on Friday, which analysts attributed to rising feed costs
discouraging the fattening of cattle for slaughter.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed May placements at
2.049 million head, compared with 2.084 million a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected a 5 percent decline.
    USDA put the June 1 feedlot cattle supply at 10.736 million
head, or 97.0 percent of the year-ago. Analysts polled by
Reuters, on average, expected 96.3 percent. 
    The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or
marketings, in May was down 3 percent from a year earlier, to
1.948 million head versus the forecast for a 2 percent decrease.
USDA said the May marketings were the second lowest for that
month since the reporting series began in 1996.
    Analysts said the larger-than-expected placements could put
moderate pressure on deferred live cattle contracts early on
Monday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

 (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
