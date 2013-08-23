FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. July cattle placements drop amid high-priced feed, less supply
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 23, 2013 / 7:32 PM / in 4 years

U.S. July cattle placements drop amid high-priced feed, less supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Aug. 1 feedlot cattle supply down 6 pct year-over-year
    * July placements down 10 pct, below forecasts
    * Marketings in July up 5 pct, better than expected
    * Report seen as bullish for cattle futures on Monday

    CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots in July fell 10 percent from a year earlier, a
government report showed on Friday.
    Analysts attributed the decline to costly feed and reduced
cattle supplies.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed July placements at
1.722 million head, compared with 1.922 million a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected a 1.4 percent decrease.
    USDA put the feedlot cattle supply as of Aug. 1 at 10.026
million head, or 94 percent of the year-earlier total. Analysts
polled by Reuters, on average, expected 95.8 percent.    
    The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or
marketings, in July was 105.0 percent of a year earlier, or
2.000 million head, versus analysts' forecast of 104.4 percent.
    Analysts called the government report supportive for live
cattle contracts early on Monday at the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.