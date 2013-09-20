U.S. August cattle placements drop amid tight supplies

* Sep. 1 feedlot cattle supply down 7.0 pct year-over-year * August placements down 11 pct year-over-year * Marketings in August down 4.0 pct from year ago * Report seen as bullish for cattle futures on Monday CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots in August fell 11 percent from a year earlier, a government report showed on Friday. Analysts attributed the decline in part to multi-year droughts that hurt crops that drove up feed costs, resulting in fewer cattle for feedlots to draw from now. The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed Aug. placements at 1.788 million head, compared with 2.007 million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a 8.3 percent decrease. USDA put the feedlot cattle supply as of Sep. 1 at 9.876 million head, or 93 percent of the year-earlier total. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected 93.4 percent. The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, in Aug. was 96 percent of a year earlier, or 1.883 million head, versus analysts' forecast of 95.3 percent. Analysts called the government report supportive for live cattle contracts early on Monday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by David Gregorio)