#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 20, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. August cattle placements hit 17-yr low; less supply

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Sept. 1 feedlot cattle supply down 7.0 pct year-over-year
    * August placements down 11 pct year-over-year
    * Marketings in August down 4.0 pct from year ago
    * Report seen as bullish for cattle futures on Monday

 (Adds analysts' comments, cash cattle prices, CME live cattle
close)
    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots in August fell 11 percent from a year earlier to
their lowest level for that month in 17 years, a government
report showed on Friday.
    Analysts attributed the decline in part to multi-year
droughts that hurt crops which drove up feed costs, resulting in
fewer cattle for feedlots to draw from now.
    Sufficient grazing land kept cattle out of feedyards longer.
And fewer cattle entered U.S. feedyards as Canadian and Mexican
imports dwindled.
    Contributing to last month's placement decline was the high
cost of young cattle. Those prices offset the price of corn
which eased from last summer's drought-infused record highs. 
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed August placements
at 1.788 million head, compared with 2.007 million a year
earlier. Analysts, on average, expected an 8.3 percent decrease
instead of the 11 percent decline. The placements were the
smallest for any August since USDA began the current data series
in 1996.
    John Ginzel, an analyst with Linn Group, called August's
placement outcome "shockingly low" compared with a year ago.
    USDA's data showed a continued sharp downtrend in
light-weight animals being placed as fewer cattle are being
brought in from Mexico. Grass is also sufficient enough for
ranchers to feed cattle outside feedlots longer, Ginzel said.
    "Most ranchers and farmers hate to see grass go to waste
because it doesn't generate revenue for them." 
    Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale Inc, said 
August placements confirm the industry will experience a supply
deficit through the first half of 2014.
     Some feedlots resisted pulling in feeder cattle for
fattening after losing money for more than two years, said
Nelson. 
     He added that some ranchers may be holding back heifers in
an effort to expand their herds.
    USDA put the feedlot cattle supply as of Sept. 1 at 9.876
million head, or 93 percent of the year-earlier total. Analysts
polled by Reuters, on average, expected 93.4 percent. 
    And the government said the number of cattle sold to
packers, or marketings, in August was 96 percent of a year
earlier, or 1.883 million head, versus analysts' forecast of
95.3 percent.
    There was one less slaughter day in August 2013 than in
August 2012, and fewer cattle are available now than last year,
said analysts.
    They said the government report and higher cash cattle
prices on Friday are positive for live cattle contracts early on
Monday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
    "The report should be more supportive for the deferred
futures contracts than the nearby trading months. But both are
likely to go up, given the cash trade," Ginzel said.
    On Friday, CME live cattle futures for October delivery
 closed up 0.025 cent per lb at 125.950 cents.   
        

 (Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
