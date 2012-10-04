FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Street, Bank of NY Mellon submit living wills to Fed
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 4, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

State Street, Bank of NY Mellon submit living wills to Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - State Street Corporation and Bank of New York Mellon Corp have submitted living wills to banking regulators, the Federal Reserve announced on Thursday.

The plans, which give regulators a map for winding down large U.S. banks, were mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform and seek to end too-big-to-fail bailouts by the government.

Nine banks had already submitted their plans, including Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc. Regulators said they had received the two new living wills by an Oct. 1 deadline.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.