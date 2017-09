BRIEF-Liwe Espanola 9-month group revenue up at 87.9 mln euros

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Liwe Espanola SA :

* 9-month group revenue up at 87.9 million euros versus 83.4 million euros

* 9-month group EBITDA up at 10.9 million euros versus 9.9 million euros

* 9-month group income after tax at 3.9 million euros versus 3.5 million euros

* 9-month revenue up at 85.3 million euros versus 81.2 million euros last year

* 9-month EBITDA up at 10.4 million euros versus 9.7 million euros

* 9-month income after tax up at 3.7 million euros versus 3.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1sMDx4v

