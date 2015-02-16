FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lixil to raise $1 bln via convertible bonds to pay back Grohe debt
#Basic Materials
February 16, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Lixil to raise $1 bln via convertible bonds to pay back Grohe debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japanese building products maker Lixil Group Corp said it is seeking to raise 120 billion yen ($1 billion) with a convertible bond issue to pay back debt it is taking on with its acquisition of German bathroom fittings company Grohe.

Lixil added that it plans to use 20 billion yen of the funds raised on buying back its own shares.

Under Chief Executive Yoshiaki Fujimori, a former General Electric executive, the company, together with the state-backed Development Bank of Japan, bought Grohe for $4 billion including debt last year. Lixil now plans to raise its stake in Grohe to 56 percent from 43.75 percent in April.

Lixil also acquired toilet maker American Standard for $542 million in 2013.

Grohe’s non-recourse loans stood at 1.09 billion euros ($1.2 billion), Lixil said in a statement.

$1 = 118.5400 yen $1 = 0.8761 euros Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

