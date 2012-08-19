FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least two killed by car bombs in Libyan capital
August 19, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

At least two killed by car bombs in Libyan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed when three car bombs exploded near interior ministry and security buildings in the Libyan capital on Sunday, the first lethal attack of its kind since Muammar Gaddafi’s fall last year, security sources said.

The first bomb blew up near the interior ministry’s administrative offices in Tripoli but caused no casualties, the sources said. On arriving at the site of the explosion, police found another car bomb that had not blown up.

Minutes later, two car bombs exploded near the former headquarters of a women’s police academy, which the defence ministry has been using for interrogations and detentions, the sources said. That bomb killed two people and wounded two.

